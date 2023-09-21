Jefferies Financial Group Increases FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $265.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.26.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $250.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. FedEx has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 85.7% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

