JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Copa (NYSE:CPA) Price Target to $170.00

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Copa from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Copa from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Copa from $138.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Copa from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Copa currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.30.

Shares of CPA stock opened at $93.57 on Monday. Copa has a 1 year low of $65.01 and a 1 year high of $121.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.67. Copa had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $809.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copa will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Copa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Copa by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 39,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P grew its stake in Copa by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 19,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Copa by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 54.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

