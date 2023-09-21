Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KAVL opened at $0.50 on Thursday. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65.

Get Kaival Brands Innovations Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaival Brands Innovations Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 88.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the second quarter worth $74,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 2,362.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 732,188 shares during the period.

About Kaival Brands Innovations Group

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc distributes electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS Products) and related components in the United States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS product in various flavor options; and Bidi Pouch, a tobacco-free nicotine formulation, which contains natural fibers and a chew-base filler in six different flavors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kaival Brands Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaival Brands Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.