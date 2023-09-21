Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Stock Performance

KAVL stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaival Brands Innovations Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 2,362.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 732,188 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

About Kaival Brands Innovations Group

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc distributes electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS Products) and related components in the United States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS product in various flavor options; and Bidi Pouch, a tobacco-free nicotine formulation, which contains natural fibers and a chew-base filler in six different flavors.

