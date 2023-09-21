KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Wedbush

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KBH. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on KB Home from $29.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on KB Home from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on KB Home from $37.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.58.

KBH stock opened at $48.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.68. KB Home has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $55.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.55 and its 200-day moving average is $46.54.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 10.98%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $229,393.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,889,699.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Melissa Lora sold 9,649 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $513,230.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,619 shares in the company, valued at $9,607,124.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $229,393.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,889,699.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 162,574 shares of company stock worth $8,399,080. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 24.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,188,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,674,000 after buying an additional 1,225,187 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $29,141,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,655,000 after purchasing an additional 684,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1,871.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 615,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,734,000 after purchasing an additional 584,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

