Keith L. Ray Acquires 6,500 Shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC) Stock

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC – Get Free Report) Director Keith L. Ray acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.89 per share, with a total value of C$64,285.00.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of FC opened at C$10.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$349.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.99, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a current ratio of 11.63. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.40.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$17.53 million during the quarter. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 72.65% and a return on equity of 8.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. will post 0.9746589 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.92%.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. The company engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. It also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, alternative residential lending program, and infill construction lending program.

