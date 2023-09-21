Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH) Short Interest Down 7.1% in August

Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Keyarch Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of KYCH opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44. Keyarch Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keyarch Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYCH. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Keyarch Acquisition by 237.9% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 573,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 403,455 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keyarch Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,184,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Keyarch Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,269,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Keyarch Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,268,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Keyarch Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,925,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keyarch Acquisition

Keyarch Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on disruptive technology and innovative services companies worldwide.

