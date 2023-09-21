Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Lifted to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $21.00.

KIM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.75 to $23.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet downgraded Kimco Realty from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.25.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of KIM stock opened at $18.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $23.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimco Realty

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,149,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,808 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 38.9% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,470,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,676,000 after buying an additional 12,742,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after buying an additional 7,126,475 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in Kimco Realty by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 25,922,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,049,000 after buying an additional 1,133,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

