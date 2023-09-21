Koppers’ (KOP) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $45.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KOP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koppers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a report on Friday, September 15th.

Koppers Stock Performance

NYSE:KOP opened at $39.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $827.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.88. Koppers has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $41.91.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $577.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Koppers

In related news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $115,273.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Koppers news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $115,273.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 10,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $423,096.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,897 shares of company stock worth $867,532 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Koppers by 9.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,528,000 after purchasing an additional 181,916 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 225.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 153,118 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 33.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 461,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after acquiring an additional 115,565 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Koppers by 14.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 577,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,189,000 after purchasing an additional 74,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Koppers by 8.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 974,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,090,000 after purchasing an additional 72,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

(Get Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

Featured Articles

