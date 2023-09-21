KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 314,700 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the August 15th total of 333,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 161,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

KORU Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of KRMD stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. KORU Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $4.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). KORU Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 27.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KORU Medical Systems will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on KRMD. B. Riley began coverage on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of KORU Medical Systems from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,448,434 shares in the company, valued at $18,919,022.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert Cascella bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $49,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,257.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,448,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,919,022.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 44,272 shares of company stock worth $114,828 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KORU Medical Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,345,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 42,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

KORU Medical Systems Company Profile

KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the subcutaneous drug delivery market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

Featured Stories

