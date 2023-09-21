L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $209.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $204.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $229.36.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $174.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $167.14 and a 12-month high of $255.10. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.97.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

