Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Lowered to $237.00 at Robert W. Baird

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $251.00 to $237.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $246.00.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $205.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $166.93 and a 52-week high of $222.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.56.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LH. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.