Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) PT Lowered to $250.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $257.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $246.00.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LH

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $205.20 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $166.93 and a 1 year high of $222.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Laboratory Co. of America

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 54,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.9% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.