Lakeshore Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LAAA) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:LAAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 28,359 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 19,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Stock Down 6.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeshore Acquisition I

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lakeshore Acquisition I stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:LAAA – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 1.37% of Lakeshore Acquisition I worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeshore Acquisition I

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shanghai, China.

