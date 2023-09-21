Lakewood Asset Management LLC Acquires 93 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.97. The company had a trading volume of 136,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $178.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.55 and a 200 day moving average of $161.76.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

