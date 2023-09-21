Lakewood Asset Management LLC Acquires 955 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 3.5% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 238,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Perdoceo Education from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Andrew Hurst sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,649,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Perdoceo Education news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 12,823 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $205,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Hurst sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,649,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,388. Company insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.54. 25,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,090. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average is $13.62. Perdoceo Education Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

