Lakewood Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Atkore by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,898,000 after acquiring an additional 170,539 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,646,000 after buying an additional 33,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,542,000 after buying an additional 20,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 897,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,606,000 after buying an additional 18,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 713,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,272,000 after buying an additional 108,075 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

In other Atkore news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $480,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,902.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $181,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $480,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,902.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.25.

Atkore Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:ATKR traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.24. 54,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 2.20. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $164.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $919.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.45 million. Atkore had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 59.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

