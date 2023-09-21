Lakewood Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,770 Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLMB. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $18,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Climb Global Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $10,726,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Climb Global Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $8,373,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Climb Global Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $7,485,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Climb Global Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $6,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Climb Global Solutions from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

NASDAQ CLMB traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.10. 4,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,105. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.17. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $187.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $81.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. Climb Global Solutions had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 3.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Climb Global Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.05%.

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

