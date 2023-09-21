Lakewood Asset Management LLC Has $237,000 Stock Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $126,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,415. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HCC stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.18. 39,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,179. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.12. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a one year low of $26.37 and a one year high of $48.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $379.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.47 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.14%.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

