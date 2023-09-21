Lakewood Asset Management LLC Purchases 125 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,735,000 after buying an additional 27,181 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 324,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,729,000 after acquiring an additional 61,820 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 253,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,408,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,446,000 after acquiring an additional 38,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBSI. StockNews.com upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Barrett Business Services

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,359 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total transaction of $130,232.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,543.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

Barrett Business Services stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.50. 828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,168. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.94 and a 52-week high of $100.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.76. The company has a market cap of $609.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.62. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Recommended Stories

