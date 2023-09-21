Lakewood Asset Management LLC Purchases 165 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma accounts for about 1.5% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSM. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 6.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WSM traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,922. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $146.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.13.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 64.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,630,201.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.94.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

