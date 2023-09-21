Lakewood Asset Management LLC Sells 2 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2 shares during the quarter. NVR accounts for 2.1% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NVR by 22,694.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,321,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NVR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $708,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total value of $13,022,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,832,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total transaction of $13,022,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $678,832,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,320.00, for a total value of $1,440,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,698,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,767 shares of company stock valued at $49,139,940 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR traded down $235.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5,897.10. 3,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,379. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6,252.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5,930.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 4.43. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,816.55 and a one year high of $6,525.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. NVR’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $123.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 440.88 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,650.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVR

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.