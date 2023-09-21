Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parker Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $218.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $228.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.