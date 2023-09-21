Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP Securities (LON:BAES) Shares Up 1.4%

Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP Securities (LON:BAES – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.30 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.30 ($0.05). Approximately 710 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.24 ($0.05).

Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP Securities Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.08.

