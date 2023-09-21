Linda Llewelyn Sells 1,160 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $12,771.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,892 shares in the company, valued at $890,620.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Linda Llewelyn sold 737 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $8,770.30.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $15.87.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 16.49% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. Equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 72.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,397,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,356 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 70.4% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,980,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,110,000 after acquiring an additional 818,322 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 12.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,941,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,634,000 after acquiring an additional 636,395 shares in the last quarter. Daventry Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 1,439,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 587,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 140.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,052,000 after acquiring an additional 452,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCAT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Health Catalyst from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.55.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

