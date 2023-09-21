Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,069 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 51.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.41.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LIN

Linde Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of LIN opened at $378.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $383.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.90. The stock has a market cap of $184.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $393.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.