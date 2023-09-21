Live Oak Investment Partners Makes New $37,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $364.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.61. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

