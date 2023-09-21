Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,346 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 408.7% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $214.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.12 and a 200-day moving average of $213.98. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $124.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.