LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9,672.8% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,535 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,576,000 after buying an additional 2,099,644 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 93.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,996,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $375,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,692 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,902.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $97.03 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.81.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.64%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.