Macquarie Raises CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $185.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Macquarie from $180.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Macquarie’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Up 3.5 %

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $169.63 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $181.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.74 and its 200-day moving average is $144.27. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of -406.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.96.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $3,086,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $26,885,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,160,419.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,000 shares of company stock worth $37,569,470. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.