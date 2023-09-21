Maiar DEX Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 21st. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $16.79 million and approximately $15,584.04 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00008983 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00021123 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00016677 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014517 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,542.62 or 1.00016554 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.0000045 USD and is up 6.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4,804.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

