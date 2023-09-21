Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives $63.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.86.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 210,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 46,252 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Malibu Boats by 49.1% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 115,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 38,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at $1,177,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $48.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $995.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.61. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $65.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.39.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.72. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $372.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

