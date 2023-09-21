Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2,253.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,691.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,691.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $152.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $89.40 and a 52 week high of $157.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.62.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.