Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Raised to $178.00 at Mizuho

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $161.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $157.92.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $152.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.57. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $89.40 and a 52 week high of $157.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.61 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 21.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,691.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $408,535,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

