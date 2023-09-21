Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 112 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $278.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $285.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $295.07.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

