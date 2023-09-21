Marcum Wealth LLC Buys 2,044 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,791 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,594,235,000 after acquiring an additional 135,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,506,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,234,305,000 after purchasing an additional 330,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,222,931,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,505,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,093,986,000 after buying an additional 327,312 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $95.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $82.43 and a one year high of $115.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.92 and its 200 day moving average is $101.28.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.76.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

