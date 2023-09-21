Marcum Wealth LLC Buys 4,841 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $80.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $94.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.00 and its 200 day moving average is $82.39.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

