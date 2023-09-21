Marcum Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,950,761,000 after buying an additional 176,739 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,544,387,000 after purchasing an additional 244,251 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,821,626,000 after purchasing an additional 382,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,132,545,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,419,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,139,469,000 after purchasing an additional 85,913 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $426.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $107.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $445.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $381.55 and a 12-month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

