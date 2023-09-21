Marcum Wealth LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 67.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,802 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $95.99 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.49.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

