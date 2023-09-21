Marcum Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after buying an additional 24,789,396 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 52,250,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,377,000 after buying an additional 601,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,618,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,655,000 after acquiring an additional 198,152 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $142.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.42. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

