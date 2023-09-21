Marcum Wealth LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,072.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,072.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,885 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $390.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.98. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $235.69 and a 12-month high of $428.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.29.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

