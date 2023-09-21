Marcum Wealth LLC Has $44.63 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $44,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VB opened at $193.05 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

