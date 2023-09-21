Marcum Wealth LLC Has $819,000 Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Prologis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Prologis by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.65.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD stock opened at $120.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.59 and its 200-day moving average is $122.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $111.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $136.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.58%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

