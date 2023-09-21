Marcum Wealth LLC Has $906,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,145 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.8 %

DIS opened at $82.57 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.75 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.30. The stock has a market cap of $151.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.13, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

