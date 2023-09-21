Marcum Wealth LLC Has $971,000 Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. HSBC started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,665,868.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $18,390,027 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.5 %

GS opened at $336.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.75 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The stock has a market cap of $110.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $337.14 and a 200-day moving average of $330.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.73 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

