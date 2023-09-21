Marcum Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,220 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC owned about 0.30% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3,519.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,764,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604,878 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,615,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2,233.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,288,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,631,000 after buying an additional 1,233,638 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $9,329,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 609,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 300,059 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIS stock opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $684 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average of $22.96.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.