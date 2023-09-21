Marcum Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 901,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,813 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 4.3% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $36,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,471 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,170,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,660,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 101.0% during the first quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 34,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 17,511 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $39.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average of $40.50.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.