Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases 233 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 11.5% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $1,535,000. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.0% during the second quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.97.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,402,086 shares of company stock valued at $198,963,771 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BX stock opened at $114.21 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The stock has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.86 and its 200 day moving average is $93.21.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 191.52%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

