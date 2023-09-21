Marcum Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,239 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC owned about 0.14% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JMBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 32,511 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 610,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,477,000 after acquiring an additional 255,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $509,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $44.18 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1746 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

