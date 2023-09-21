Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 206 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,781,678,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $963,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 480,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $666,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $557,774,000 after purchasing an additional 30,788 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $521,332,000 after purchasing an additional 149,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,240.00 to $2,454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,146.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,207 shares of company stock worth $6,434,541 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,920.48 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,344.05 and a 12-month high of $2,175.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,944.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,919.39. The company has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.